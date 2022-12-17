Chicago Forecast: Overcast Skies, Breezy Conditions Persist

Overcast skies are expected to stick around for the Chicago area to begin the weekend, with moderate winds and temperatures likely staying in the mid-to-upper 20s for most of the day.

Following snow accumulation across the region on Friday, some scattered snow showers are anticipated on Saturday as well in the midday hours.

Temperatures are expected to stay relatively consistent throughout the day on Saturday, with a daytime high of 28 degrees and a low of 20 degrees from the early morning hours, according to the latest forecast from the NBC 5 Storm Team.

A long-awaited return of sunshine is then expected to move back into the Chicago area for Sunday, with gradually clearing cloudy skies and colder temperatures likely ahead to finish the weekend.

Overcast skies are likely to return to start the week on Monday and Tuesday, though some clearing of cloud cover is expected by Tuesday evening.

As next week begins, a storm system approaching the Chicago area that will likely arrive by the middle of the week could produce significant snow accumulation by Thursday.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, a global and European forecasting model show two wildly different outcomes for potential precipitation on Wednesday and Thursday.

In the European model, the approaching storm system is forecasted to track further to the north, which could bring the largest snowfall of the season to the Chicago area, with a wintry mix also possible within the system.

In the global model, which NBC 5 meteorologist Brant Miller believes is more likely, the storm system will track further to the south, bringing less potential precipitation to the Chicago area later this week.

Current forecast models suggest a 73 percent chance of snow on Thursday, with a 40 percent chance of snow on Friday.

Temperatures are expected to drop as the week progresses, with a high of just 13 degrees forecasted for both Friday and Saturday of next week.