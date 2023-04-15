Chicago Forecast: One More Summer-Like Day, With Mostly Cloudy Skies, Moderate Winds

A stretch of June-like weather is soon coming to an end, but Chicago-area residents will have one more day to soak in the pleasant temperatures to start out the weekend.

After a week of highs in the 70s and low 80s, the weekend is expected to start on a similar note.

Temperatures on Saturday are expected to start in the mid 60s, with a gradual warm-up lasting through the mid-afternoon hours, where temperatures are likely to peak in the low 80s for much of the area.

Cloud cover will be much more prevalent on Saturday than on previous days this week however, with peaks of sunshine through mostly cloudy skies most likely in the late afternoon.

Despite the mostly overcast skies, precipitation will not be likely until the late evening hours, with some thunderstorms possible overnight.

From there, rain is likely to persist through much of Sunday on what is anticipated to be a much cooler day.

Temperatures are forecasted to begin in the low 60s, with that likely marking the day's high temperature.

Throughout Sunday afternoon, temperatures will continue to decline into the low 40s before reaching an expected low point heading into Monday, when morning snow showers and temperatures in the mid 30s are anticipated.

While conditions will slightly warm up from there to reach the upper 50s and low 60s again, there remains a possibility for severe weather late next week, with current forecast models suggesting scattered thunderstorms are possible on Thursday and Friday.

As for clear skies and 80-degree temperatures, it may be quite some time until the Chicago area gets to return to this week's conditions.