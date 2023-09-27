Chicago forecast: On-and-off rain showers, storms continue

Another dreary, rainy day is in store for the Chicago area.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, on-and-off, scattered showers will continue Wednesday across the area, with some parts to the west and north already waking up to heavy downpours and lightning as rain pinwheels across parts of Lake County, McHenry County and southern Wisconsin.

Rain and storms are expected to continue into the afternoon and becoming more widespread as the day goes on, forecast models show.

"We'll be in and out of showers morning and afternoon, perhaps some heavy downpours at times," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said.

According to an alert from the National Weather Service, heavier showers and thunderstorms with lightning Wednesday could result in standing water and localized ponding in some places.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will prevail through today was the system moves east. Main threats are for lightning as well as localized heavy rainfall that may result in ponding water. Storm chances diminish Wed night into Thurs morning from west to east. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/lL0RPKjPCu — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) September 27, 2023

The greatest chance for the heavier rain to hit is the late morning to early afternoon, Roman said.

Temperatures Wednesday are expected to be slightly cooler, with highs in the upper 60s.

Although most of the rain will gradually come to an end Wednesday night, some showers could linger overnight and into Thursday morning, mostly in Northwest Indiana, Roman added. However, Thursday, though foggy, is expected to be a drier day, with more sunshine towards the second half of the day, Roman said.

Temperatures Thursday are expected to be a degree or two warmer, Roman said, with a high of 71.

The rest of the work week and into the weekend will be dry and see a warming trend, with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s Friday, and in the 80s Saturday and Sunday. Additionally,

Showers and thunderstorm chances through Wed. Localized ponding in poor drainage areas possible where isolated heavier showers develop. Drier conditions and warming temperatures are expected from Thurs into the weekend. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/c9ShKthNEq — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) September 27, 2023

Chicago area average rainfall for 2023

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, September 2023 has seen an average amount of rainfall, at 3.33 inches. Some months however this year have seen below-average rainfall, including April, May, June and August.

July's rainfall was way above average, at 7.61 inches.