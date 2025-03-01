Chicago Forecast: Much colder temperatures, gusty winds alongside morning flurries

After temperatures neared 60 degrees on a very windy Friday in the Chicago area, only the wind sticks around as the weekend gets underway, with significantly colder temperatures in the region Saturday morning.

Temperatures are in the low-to-mid 20s in the Chicago area during the mid-morning, with wind chills dropping to the teens in the overnight hours.

Some scattered flurries are also occurring across the region Saturday morning, with Northwest Indiana likely to see a few snow showers early in the day.

While temperatures will slightly warm from their mid-morning levels, those heading outdoors shouldn't expect any spring-like weather despite the meteorological season beginning Saturday.

Highs are expected to reach near 30 degrees Saturday, with wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour possible, though wind speeds will lessen as the day goes on.

Cloud cover from earlier Saturday is likely to clear as the evening hours approach, with temperatures dropping into the teens alongside lighter winds.

Sunday will bring a bit of a reprieve with temperatures, with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 30s expected to return, with winds likely to be much lighter as well.

From there, overcast skies and warmer temperatures are forecasted on Monday, with highs likely in the mid-to-upper 40s ahead of even warmer temperatures and likely rainfall.

Temperatures could reach into the 50s by mid-week, with steady rain anticipated by midday Tuesday.