Chicago Forecast: Mostly sunny skies, warmer temperatures after chilly morning

After Chicago-area residents were greeted with the coldest day in the last few weeks to start their weekend, a much more seasonal Sunday is in store before heading back to work and school.

Following a brisk morning that included freeze warnings and frost advisories in parts of the area, temperatures are expected to steadily rise throughout the day alongside plenty of sunshine.

Highs approaching 60 degrees are likely for the area, with west-northwest winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour throughout the day.

Temperatures are expected to drop back down to the low 40s overnight, with clear skies and lighter winds heading into Monday morning.

From there, slightly warmer temperatures are anticipated to start off the week, with highs approaching the upper 60s as some cloud cover moves back into the region.

The warmer conditions stick around on Tuesday, albeit alongside some possible afternoon showers that will be followed by a mid-week cooldown, with highs likely hovering around 50 degrees on Wednesday.

It will be a relatively cooler finish to next week from there, with some potential for thunderstorms next weekend.