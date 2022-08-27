Chicago Forecast: Mostly Sunny Skies to Bring Warm Conditions Saturday

The Chicago-area's weather forecast for Saturday will be an extension of the comfortable conditions that Friday consisted of.

The sun will pierce through the few clouds that can be found in the skies, bringing warmth and dry weather.

Highs are expected to reach into the low-80s, maintaining the streak of rising heat that has been trending throughout the past couple of days.

When Sunday rolls around, the conditions will likely intensify with more heat, with highs expected to sit in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The forecast to close out the weekend includes partly to mostly cloudy skies that will bring the possibility of showers and thunderstorms with them.

The chances for precipitation will tread into Monday, as mostly cloudy skies will pair with temperatures in the mid-80s to bring the possibility of showers and thunderstorms.

Tuesday's conditions will likely follow suit, with chances of early showers possible. The highs are expected to dip to the low-80s.

Dry weather is expected to return to the area come Wednesday. Conditions should be mostly sunny and cooler, with highs in the upper-70s.