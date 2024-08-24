Chicago Forecast: Mostly sunny skies, hot temperatures

A relatively mild past week in the Chicago area in addition to children heading back to school had many area residents thinking it was already time for fall, though this weekend begs to differ.

The warm-up in temperatures that's expected to last through the middle of next week begins in earnest on Saturday, with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures climbing near 90 degrees.

Temperatures in the mid-morning hours Saturday begin near 70 degrees, with the mercury expected to rise well into the late afternoon.

Those heading outdoors today should put on some sunscreen and prepare for not much of a breeze, with winds at five to 10 miles per hour from the south.

Though Saturday will be dry, a slight chance of overnight thunderstorms in the western suburbs is in store as temperatures only drop to the mid 70s.

While some overnight precipitation is possible, the region will be in some hot and dry days, with temperatures likely reaching the low 90s on Sunday before record-highs are possible Monday and Tuesday.

After a start to the week that may see highs near 100 degrees, temperatures will begin to slightly cool down by the middle of the week, with highs likely falling back into the low 80s by next weekend.