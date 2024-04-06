Chicago Forecast: Mostly sunny skies, cooler near the lakefront

Following a mostly gloomy week in the Chicago area, residents across the region are waking up Saturday to sunny skies as many prepare for Monday's solar eclipse.

Temperatures are in the low 40s to start off the day in the Chicago area, with the mercury expected to rise into the low 50s with sunshine sticking around for the day.

In addition to Saturday's plentiful sunshine, those out and about can expect some winds as well, with northeast winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour around for much of the day.

With the rather chilly start to April, Saturday will likely feel pretty warm for many Chicago-area residents, with today marking the first day of the month where temperatures will hit 50 degrees.

While much of the area will see temperatures in the low 50s Saturday, those closer to the lakefront can expect cooler temperatures throughout the day.

Cloud cover will begin to increase following sunset, with winds decreasing and lows dropping to the mid 30s.

Though it's all sunshine on Saturday, Sunday will likely mark a return to cloudy skies and rain, with scattered showers and a few storms possible.

From there, spring-like weather is back on the way just in time for Monday's solar eclipse, with highs around 70 degrees and partly cloudy skies.