Chicago Forecast: Mostly sunny skies, cool temperatures

After a chillier Friday that saw some thunderstorms move through the Chicago area, the region is in for a quieter start to the weekend.

Those spending time outdoors Saturday can expect more sunshine, with mostly sunny skies anticipated across the area, though some cloud cover will stick around through the mid-morning hours.

Temperatures are in the mid 40s to start out the day, with the mercury expected to rise into the mid 50s for much of the area. However, those closer to Lake Michigan can expect cooler temperatures, with highs hovering near 50 degrees.

Cubs fans making their way to Wrigley Field for the second of three games against the Philadelphia Phillies can also expect a noticeable breeze, with north-northeast winds of 10 to 20 miles per hour potentially creating a friendly environment for hitters.

Chicago-area residents should expect brisk conditions Saturday evening, with overnight lows dropping to the mid-to-upper 30s. Patchy frost accumulation cannot be ruled out.

The cold night will make a way for a pleasant finish to the weekend, with highs climbing into the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies, with temperatures once again expected to be cooler near the lakefront.

From there, temperatures will warm up quite a bit to start the week, with highs in the low 80s on Monday before some mid-week precipitation precedes an expected cooldown back to the high 50s and low 60s.