Chicago Forecast: Mostly sunny skies, comfortable temperatures

Following a whirlwind week of weather that saw summer-like temperatures, intense winds and a rapid cooldown of temperatures, Chicago-area residents will have a bit more of a normal-looking start to their weekend.

Mid-morning temperatures are in the low-to-mid 40s with mostly sunny skies that are expected to stick around for much of the day.

Readings are likely to steadily rise throughout much of the day, with temperatures peaking near 60 degrees in much of the region by the late afternoon.

Wind is not expected to be much of a factor for those heading outdoors Saturday, with a south-southeast breeze at five to 10 miles per hour likely for the daytime hours.

Some cloud cover will begin to move into the region during the evening hours, with temperatures falling back to the low 40s overnight.

Temperatures won't be the only thing falling back overnight, however, with the end of daylight saving time meaning that clocks will also "fall back" an hour at 1 a.m. local time.

This means much earlier sunsets begin Sunday evening, with a sunset of 4:41 p.m., 61 minutes earlier than Saturday's 5:42 p.m. sunset.

As for the first day back under standard time, mostly cloudy skies are anticipated before rain develops during the afternoon.

Despite the expectation for rain, temperatures are likely to be slightly warmer Sunday, with highs approaching the mid 60s.

From there, rain is expected to stick around for Monday and Tuesday, with high temperatures forecasted in the high 60s for both days.