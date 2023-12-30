Chicago Forecast: Mostly sunny skies, chillier conditions with light winds

As those in the Chicago area prepare for the new year after an unseasonably warm Christmas Eve and Christmas, it seems as if at least a little bit of winter is returning.

Saturday morning begins with temperatures right around or slightly below freezing beneath cloud cover that is expected to clear more in the later morning hours.

Some fog that developed overnight may still be causing trouble on the roadways, particularly in areas where temperatures are below freezing, which allows fog to freeze.

Areas of dense fog continue this morning, primarily in the dark gray shaded area in the map on the graphic. Sub-freezing temps may cause this fog to freeze and produce slick spots on some roadways, so use caution if traveling. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/cSH1PpuVuX — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 30, 2023

Temperatures will climb to around 40 degrees by the mid-afternoon, with mostly sunny skies helping a chilly day feel a little more lively.

Though cloud cover clears to likely create a mostly sunny afternoon in the Chicago area, clouds will begin to return by the early evening and into the overnight hours, bringing a chance of snow on New Year's Eve with it.

Light snow is expected to impact parts of the region overnight heading into Sunday, with periods of light accumulation anticipated in parts of the area throughout the day.

Fog and low clouds persist across interior northern Illinois this AM before improving by midday. Periods of light snow expected on New Year's Eve day. Minor accumulations will result in patchy slick spots during the day. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/5jIs3fYFBX — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 30, 2023

Residents in Northwest Indiana along the lakefront are likely to see lingering lake effect snow on Sunday evening, with potentially higher accumulations there. Wind chill values in the region on Sunday night are expected to fall into the teens to low 20s.

The intermittent snowfall will lead into a chilly Monday, with highs in the mid 30s and partly cloudy skies.

Similar temperatures are forecasted for much of the week, with highs likely staying in the mid 30s alongside dry conditions and partly sunny skies.