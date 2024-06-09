Chicago Forecast: Mostly sunny skies, breezy conditions

After a chillier Saturday with bits of rainfall mixed in, the Chicago area is in for a more seasonal finish to the weekend.

Mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions are expected in the Chicago area on Sunday, with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

While the pleasant temperatures are likely to bring many across the region outside, those with plans to head to the beach should be mindful of hazardous swimming conditions.

Northwest wind gusts of up to 30 miles per hour near Lake Michigan are possible, leading to beach hazards for swimming from Sunday evening through Monday evening.

Mid-morning temperatures in the region start out in the low 60s, with the mercury rising steadily until the late afternoon.

Temperatures are likely to cool back down for Monday, with highs only reaching the upper 60s partly cloudy skies and northeast wind gusts at up to 20 miles per hour, keeping conditions quite breezy.

The summer heat begins to return to the Chicago area by Tuesday, with highs back in the mid 70s before climbing into the mid 80s for Wednesday.

The chance for thunderstorms returns on Thursday, with highs potentially reaching 90 degrees.

The heat will likely stick around through next weekend, with current forecasted highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.