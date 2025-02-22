Chicago Forecast: Mostly sunny skies, breezy conditions with slightly warmer temperatures

After a dangerously cold start to the week in the Chicago area, seasonal conditions are back in time for the weekend, with temperatures expected to warm more in the coming days.

While mid-morning temperatures remain well below freezing in the low 20s, the mercury will steadily rise into the late afternoon, expected to reach above freezing in Chicago by the 3 p.m. hour.

Those spending time outdoors today will also get plenty of sunshine after a few overcast days in the region, though some cloud cover will develop overnight and stick around on Sunday morning.

Though temperatures are slightly warmer Saturday, breezy conditions will still bring a wintry chill, with southwest winds possibly reaching up to 25 miles per hour.

Temperatures are expected to fall back into the low 20s overnight, with some cloud cover as southwest winds slow to about five to 10 miles per hour.

The warm-up on Saturday is expected to continue for the next few days, with high temperatures likely to reach 40 degrees on Sunday before highs approaching 50 degrees are possible for Tuesday.

While the weekend is likely to stay dry, another chance of rain is possible in the region overnight on Monday heading into Tuesday, with mostly overcast skies expected on Monday.