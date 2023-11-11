Chicago Forecast: Mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures after brisk start to day

After those in the Chicago area started their weekend off with mostly sunny skies and highs below 50 degrees on a Friday that felt perfectly in place for November, more of the same can be expected Saturday.

Saturday starts out quite cold however, with some parts of the area seeing temperatures in the 20s in the early morning hours.

With mid-morning temperatures in the high 30s, readings are expected to continue to climb into the mid-to-late afternoon, with highs likely topping out at just below 50 degrees.

Though still a bit on the chilly side, Saturday will likely feel a bit more pleasant than the temperature suggests thanks to sunny skies and very light, variable winds, making for a picturesque fall day.

Dry conditions are expected to persist through much of the upcoming week, with temperatures possibly making their way into the 60s by Wednesday.

As for Sunday, slightly warmer temperatures and cloudier skies are forecasted, with likely to hold off until at least Thursday.

Evening lows on Saturday are likely to dip into the upper 30s, with highs in the mid 50s anticipated for Sunday.