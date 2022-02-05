Chicago Forecast: Mostly Sunny, Cold With Sub-Zero Wind Chill Values

Chicago was off to a chilly start to the weekend Saturday, with temperatures in the teens and wind chill values below zero.

The area is expected to warm to about 20 degrees throughout the day, but sub-zero wind chills will make the outside temperature feel like about 6 degrees by the early afternoon, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Aside from the cold, Chicago should remain mostly to partly sunny with wind gusts up to 30 mph, forecast predictions show.

Sunday will likely be mostly cloudy but slightly warmer with highs in the low 30s. Some flurries and light snow are also possible in the afternoon and evening hours.

Kicking off the work week, the Chicago area should remain dry and partly sunny with temperatures in the mid-20s on Monday and mid-30s on Tuesday.

The next chance for snow comes in the middle of the week as a system is expected to move through the region Wednesday and Thursday nights.