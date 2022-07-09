Chicago Forecast: Mostly Sunny, Breezy and Less Humid

Chicago's kicking off the weekend with blue skies, lots of sunshine and a cool breeze.

After a wet and gloomy day, Saturday does a complete turnaround with mostly sunny skies, less humid and highs in the mid-70s to low 80s, though cooler by the lakefront.

The breeze coming in from Lake Michigan, however, is expected to bring 3-6-foot waves, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Sunday will likely be similar with sunny skies, though the lake breeze might not stretch as far inland, causing slightly warmer highs in the mid-80s.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The next chance for rain is Monday to start the work week, with some scattered showers expected in the morning and heavier storms arriving in the evening, meteorologists predict.

The Chicago area should remain dry from Tuesday into next weekend, with partly sunny skies on tap throughout the week.

After temperatures are expected to reach around 90 degrees Monday, a slight cool down into the 80s should follow through Thursday until creeping back up to 90 on Friday.