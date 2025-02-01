Following a few unseasonably warm days and a rainy Friday to close out the work week in the Chicago area, residents across the region will feel more seasonable temperatures as the weekend gets underway.

Temperatures are hovering just below freezing for much of the area during the mid-morning hours Saturday, with the mercury expected to stay relatively stable throughout the day.

While readings could climb a few degrees to the mid 30s, steady temperatures and east winds at 10 to 20 miles per hour can be anticipated for those spending time outdoors.

Some sunshine may break through into the afternoon, though some cloud cover is likely to stick around for much of Saturday.

While a dry day is expected in the Chicago area, some precipitation is anticipated in the overnight hours, though any accumulation is unlikely.

A mix of rain and snow is possible in the late evening hours, with any precipitation likely switching to all rain between midnight and daybreak as temperatures remain in the low 30s.

This leads into a much milder Sunday, with temperatures climbing close to 50 degrees alongside some possible light rain in the early morning.

Cloud cover is likely to stick around for the rest of the weekend and into the start of next week, with mild temperatures in the mid 40s persisting through Monday.

More seasonal temperatures return from there, with highs likely in the mid-to-upper 30s throughout the upcoming week with mostly dry conditions ahead, though evening showers on Wednesday are possible.