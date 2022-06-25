Chicago Forecast: Mostly Cloudy, Warm With Chance for Showers, Storms

Chicagoans are in for a rainy Saturday ahead of a stretch of sunshine.

The Chicago area will likely be mostly cloudy in the early morning before showers set in from about 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the NBC 5 Storm Team, with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

Saturday afternoon should remain mostly dry into the evening, though chances for storms will pick up again as a cold front moves in at around 7 p.m.

NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists warn that some storms could be severe Saturday evening with possibly damaging wind gusts and hail.

A little cooldown comes Sunday with highs around 80 degrees, accompanied by sunny skies, the latest forecast models predict.

The cooler air will likely stick around to start the work week Monday, with highs in the upper 70s amid mostly sunny skies. The rest of the week should remain sunny with temperatures in the 80s, though Thursday could reach the low 90s.

The next chance for rain arrives Friday ahead of another sunny, summer-like weekend.