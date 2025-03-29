After a day that saw near record-high temperatures in the Chicago area, warm temperatures are sticking around for a bit longer before a threat of severe weather is followed by a significant cooldown.

Temperatures are expected to remain relatively steady on Saturday, with temperatures in the low 60s in the mid-morning, with readings likely climbing near 70 degrees.

Cloudy skies are likely to persist throughout the day, with a stray mid-morning shower possible in parts of the region.

Winds won't be quite as much of a factor Saturday, though those spending time outdoors will certainly still a feel a breeze, with south-southwesterly winds at 10 to 20 miles per hour forecasted.

Breezes will feel more pronounced near Lake Michigan, where slightly cooler daytime highs are expected.

Rain may become more intermittent in the afternoon, with more steady precipitation occurring just south of the Chicago area. Scattered precipitation will persist into the overnight hours, with the possibility of a thunderstorm as well.

While precipitation Saturday isn't expected to be severe, Sunday poses a risk for severe weather, particularly in the afternoon and early evening hours.

Damaging winds, hail and tornadoes are all possible Sunday, with much of the Chicago area at a slight risk for severe weather, while the far southern parts of the region are at an enhanced risk for severe weather.

We continue to monitor the threat for severe weather on Sunday, including the potential for damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes. There remains uncertainty with whether morning storms develop and if so, how much that impacts the afternoon severe potential. Stay tuned! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/eWbzkiOYd7 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 29, 2025

According to the National Weather Service, the possibility of a thunderstorm earlier Sunday could impact later possibilities for severe weather.

After potentially severe weather moves out of the region, a major cooldown is anticipated in the region, with highs plummeting to the low 40s by the start of the work week before another chance of severe weather approaches the area by mid-week.