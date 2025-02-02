Chicago Forecast: Mostly cloudy skies, milder temperatures

After a seasonal start to the weekend that saw breezy conditions, cold temperatures and a mix of clouds and sunshine, milder temperatures and cloudy skies are here to close the weekend.

Mid-morning temperatures are already well above freezing in the Chicago area, with readings in the mid-to-upper 30s and likely to increase as the day goes on.

Those in the region shouldn't expect any sunshine today, with patchy drizzle and fog lingering from the overnight hours having dissipated by the mid-to-late morning, paving the way for a dry, overcast Sunday.

Though temperatures were previously forecasted to reach into the 50s today, it likely won't get quite that warm, with highs in the mid 40s for much of the region.

Fog may return to the region Sunday evening as temperatures drop back to the upper 30s ahead of an even warmer day Monday before seasonal conditions return.

Partly sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures are forecasted for tomorrow, with highs hovering around 50 degrees.

From there, highs are expected to fall back into the low-to-mid 30s for the rest of the week, with a possibility of a wintry mix from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.