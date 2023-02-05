Chicago Forecast: Mostly Cloudy Skies, Milder Temperatures Persist

The cloudy skies and milder temperatures of yesterday in the Chicago area are expected to stick around on Sunday, following a glimpse of early sunshine in the morning hours.

The morning begins with temperatures already above freezing, hovering in the mid-30s for most of the area.

Skies throughout the area are mostly cloudy in the mid-morning hours, with scattered peaks of sunshine anticipated to persist until the late morning.

Cloud cover is then expected to increase in the following hours and remain prevalent for the remainder of the day, with a small chance of scattered light rain in some suburban areas of the region, particularly to the north and west.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Temperatures are anticipated to slightly climb throughout the day to reach a high in the upper-30s to low-40s across the Chicago area, though they will drop into the mid-20s in the late evening hours for overnight lows below freezing.

A more noticeable warm-up is expected to start the week, with high temperatures Monday expected to possibly reach the mid-40s, with similar high temperatures anticipated on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Wednesday evening however, a system approaching from the south and southwest is expected to bring rain throughout the area, with much of the precipitation anticipated for Thursday.

As the system exits on Friday, a wintry mix is possible as well as temperatures are then expected to drop back toward seasonal averages.

Current forecast models suggest a dry, but colder weekend is in store next week, with temperatures forecasted in the low-to-mid-30s.