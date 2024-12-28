Chicago Forecast: Mostly cloudy skies, mild temperatures to start weekend

A mild, gloomy finish to the week in the Chicago area has made its way into the weekend, with another day of unseasonably warm temperatures and mostly cloudy skies expected.

Temperatures are in the upper 40s in the mid-morning hours across much of the area, though the mercury isn't expected to rise much throughout the day, with highs only climbing a few more degrees.

Saturday's high temperatures in the mid-afternoon could reach the low 50s in parts of the region, with cloudy skies sticking around throughout the day.

Those spending time outdoors will also feel some wind, with 10 to 20 mile per hour winds from the southwest anticipated throughout Saturday.

While parts of the Chicago area may have seen some drizzle Saturday morning, much of the day is expected to be dry, though that won't remain the same throughout the rest of the weekend.

Some light rain and fog could move into the area late Saturday evening heading into the overnight hours, with rain likely to start early Sunday morning.

That rain is likely to stick around the region for much of the morning and early afternoon hours before eventually drifting east, accompanied by temperatures mostly in the low-to-mid 40s.

The cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 40s will continue through the middle of next week, with below freezing temperatures and sunshine expected to return by the end of next week.