Chicago forecast: Morning sunshine turns to cloud cover alongside hot temperatures

With some milder temperatures finishing out the week after a stretch of hot weather in the Chicago area, the heat is expected to return on Saturday, albeit briefly.

Those in the Chicago area will start their Saturday with sunny skies and temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s, with a steady rise expected into the afternoon.

Significant cloud cover is anticipated to move in starting in the late morning hours, with the rest of the day expected to be hot and cloudy.

Temperatures are likely to warm through the late afternoon hours, with highs likely reaching the mid 80s in much of the area. Despite the overcast skies, precipitation is not expected until the overnight hours.

Plummeting temperatures and rainfall are expected into the overnight hours, which will abnormally stick around for the day on Sunday, bringing a day with high temperatures significantly below the seasonal average.

Showers are forecasted for much of the day on Sunday, with high temperatures hardly climbing into the low 60s for much of the area.

For those who despise the dreary mid-spring like days, a return to the summer is likely in store as soon as Monday, where high temperatures will climb into the low 70s.

A further warm-up into next week is expected, as temperatures are anticipated to reach back into the 80s on Wednesday, where readings will likely stay through next weekend.