Chicago forecast: Morning rainfall followed by dry, mild conditions and decreasing humidity

Chicago-area residents are starting off their weekend with a day that feels much more like late May than early July, with overnight rainfall continuing into the mid-morning hours alongside milder temperatures.

Severe storms did not materialize in the Chicago area overnight, though areas around and south of I-80 caught the most rainfall in the region.

Temperatures are in the mid 60s to start the day off, with some rain showers expected to linger in parts of the area until the early-to-mid afternoon.

Skies are then anticipated to clear with a slight increase in temperatures, though Saturday is expected to be very seasonally mild, with average high temperatures in the area for the date in the mid 80s.

Humidity is also expected to decrease as the day progresses, with clouds gradually clearing by the early evening, with temperatures likely peaking in the low-to-mid 70s for much of the region.

Dry conditions are then expected to persist through the evening and remainder of the weekend, with Saturday evening lows dropping into the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Come Sunday, conditions are expected to feel a little more summer-like, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures likely reaching the low 80s.