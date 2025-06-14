Chicago Forecast: Morning cloud cover clears in afternoon, pleasant temperatures

Chicago-area residents are waking up to cloudy skies and mild temperatures to start the weekend, following a Friday that saw consistent cloud cover and steady afternoon showers.

Temperatures are in the low-to-mid 60s to start out the day, with overcast morning skies anticipated to stick around until the afternoon, when sunshine is likely to emerge for the rest of the daytime.

The mercury is also forecasted to rise in the hours leading up to clearing skies, with temperatures likely to approach daily highs by the mid-to-late afternoon hours.

Conditions outside are expected to remain pleasant Saturday, with northeast winds ranging between 10 and 15 miles per hour with no precipitation expected.

The clear skies from the late afternoon are likely to persist with a mostly clear evening, with overnight lows dropping to around 60 degrees before a slightly warmer Sunday in store.

Mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures are forecasted for Father's Day, with highs likely to reach the low 80s in much of the area with dry conditions persisting, making the day perfect for family gatherings.

Some cloud cover is likely to move back into the region by Monday, with a chance of precipitation returning ahead of possible scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon.

Thunderstorms are also possible on Wednesday, with potential for severe storms that day along with current forecasted highs in the mid 80s.

Dry conditions and seasonal temperatures are then expected to return to finish the week, with highs in the low-to-mid 80s.