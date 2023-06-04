Chicago Forecast: Milder Temperatures and Hazy Skies, Air Quality Alert in Effect

After a few balmy days in the Chicago area, temperatures will cool down a little to conclude the first weekend in June, with plenty of sunshine sticking around.

Skies will be mostly sunny and hazy throughout the day, though some cloud cover will be visible in some areas in the morning hours.

Temperatures in the mid-morning hours are in the upper 60s, with readings expected to steadily climb into the mid-afternoon, where highs are likely to reach the low 80s.

Another air quality alert is in effect for much of the Chicago area on Sunday, despite ozone levels dropping from yesterday.

Impacts to the air quality on Sunday are mostly due to smoke from wildfires in eastern Canada, also leading to the sight of hazy skies for many in the Chicago area.

Sunday's air quality alert level is in the "unhealthy for some" category, meaning outdoor activities should be limited for those with heart and/or lung problems or asthma.

Those outside will also likely feel a breeze from the northeast at 10 to 15 miles per hour, perhaps feeling more impactful near the lake where temperatures will be cooler.

Similar temperatures to Sunday will persist tomorrow, where slightly warmer temperatures are expected as slightly more cloud cover moves in ahead of an anticipated cool-down.

Cloudy skies are expected on Tuesday, where high temperatures will likely be in the mid-70s, where they are anticipated to stay before temperatures likely climb back into the 80s by the end of next week.