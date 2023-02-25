Chicago Forecast: Milder, Dry Conditions With Mostly Sunny Skies

After a day of below-freezing temperatures and evening snowfall, more pleasant conditions are likely on the way for the Chicago area this weekend.

While cloud cover from Friday sticks around in the morning hours with temperatures hovering just below freezing, sunshine and warmer conditions will take hold by the early afternoon.

Temperatures are forecasted to climb into the upper-30s and low-40s for much of the area in the afternoon, with most cloud cover dissipating by midday as well.

Mild winds from the south and southwest are expected, though breezes aren't anticipated to exceed 10 miles per hour.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Into the evening hours, temperatures are forecasted to drop back into the low-30s with a small chance of precipitation before a sunny, almost spring-like day on Sunday.

Cloud cover is expected to fully dissipate by midday Sunday, with temperatures reaching near 50 degrees in parts of the Chicago area with light winds from the south and southwest once again.

Temperatures may climb near 60 degrees on Monday, although that will be accompanied by high wind gusts and consistent rainfall throughout the day, with rain most widely expected in the morning hours.

High temperatures are then forecasted to remain above freezing for the rest of the week, with morning snow showers possible next Friday.