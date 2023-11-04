Chicago Forecast: Milder conditions and partly cloudy skies

Following a cold stretch that included a Halloween for the record books earlier this week, Chicago area residents can look forward to a weekend of mostly above-average temperatures to warm back up a little.

Sunshine emerges through a bit of cloud cover to start Saturday morning, with chilly temperatures in the mid 40s in the mid-morning hours.

Temperatures are then expected to steadily rise into the mid-afternoon, with much of the area likely to see highs in the mid-to-upper 50s by midday.

Cloud cover is expected to pick back up as the day progresses, with some fog moving into the area by the evening hours that is likely to stick around overnight.

The overnight hours also include the ending of daylight saving time, when clocks will "fall back" at 2 a.m. local time in a return to standard time, changing the sunrise and sunset times by an hour.

After a sunrise of 7:26 a.m. and sunset of 5:41 p.m. on Saturday, Chicago residents will see a sunrise of 6:27 a.m. and sunset of 4:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Days will continue to get shorter until the winter solstice, which occurs at 9:27 p.m. on Dec. 21, marking the official beginning of winter.

Similar to Saturday morning, the residual fog and cloud cover is expected to mostly clear by Sunday morning, leading to a mostly sunny day with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

The above average temperatures are expected to stick around for yet another day on Monday, where windy conditions and highs in the mid 60s are anticipated with the possibility of some showers.

From there, highs are expected to drop back into the mid-50s, with the potential for scattered thunderstorms on Wednesday. Brisker conditions are in after that, with highs falling into the 40s by Thursday.