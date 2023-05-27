Chicago Forecast: Mild Temperatures, Sunny Skies With Moderate Breezes

Memorial Day weekend is officially here, and it will certainly feel like it outside as temperatures are expected to warm up both throughout the day and throughout the weekend.

Much of the Chicago area is seeing temperatures in the low 60s during the mid-morning hours, with very little cloud cover expected until the mid-afternoon hours.

From there, temperatures are expected to steadily climb into the afternoon, with most of the area likely seeing readings in the low-to-mid 70s by 3 p.m., around the same time some cloud cover is anticipated to move into the area.

Breezes from the northeast start out calm to start the day, but are likely to increase to 10-15 miles per hour by the afternoon.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Despite the appearance of some clouds in the afternoon, precipitation remains out of the picture for the foreseeable future. Current forecasts from NBC 5's Storm Team showing no days with a 20% or greater chance of precipitation in the 10-day forecast.

While highs in the mid 70s are expected on Saturday, it may be a perfect time to hit the pool next week, as temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s by Wednesday and Thursday, with the year's first 90-degree day possible.