Chicago Forecast: Mild Temperatures Continue With Increasing Clouds

After an unseasonably pleasant Thanksgiving and Black Friday, the Chicago area has one more mild day in store to start off the weekend.

Saturday morning is expected to start out dry and sunny, with temperatures increasing from the upper 30s to lower 40s throughout the morning hours.

While clouds are expected to begin moving into the area by the early afternoon, temperatures are forecasted to climb up until 3 p.m., with an anticipated high of 56 degrees for Chicago.

Precipitation is not expected throughout the day and early evening hours on Saturday, as a system of clouds and rain from the southwest slowly makes its way into the Chicago area.

Rainfall is then forecasted to begin in much of the Chicago area in the overnight hours of Sunday morning, with developing winds turning off of Lake Michigan.

Showers are expected to continue for the morning and early afternoon hours on Sunday before drifting off to the northeast by the early evening.

Temperatures are forecasted to be markedly cooler on Sunday, with a forecasted high of 44 degrees and a low in the low 30s.

Monday will follow with temperatures likely to be similar to Sunday's, although Monday is expected to be slightly warmer and drier, with partly cloudy skies for much of the area.

A system of rain is then anticipated to move into the Chicago area on Tuesday, with temperatures likely to be in the mid 50s with showers primarily in the evening. The same precipitation system is likely to produce snowfall in much of Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Temperatures will then likely drop heading into Wednesday, with highs in the low 40s and possible showers in the morning hours.

The month is expected to finish with temperatures mostly in the mid 30s to low 40s, with current forecast models suggesting a chance of rain on both Saturday and Sunday next weekend.