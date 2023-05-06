Chicago Forecast: Mild Conditions and Morning Rain Alongside Moderate Winds

After a gorgeous Friday in the Chicago area, the warmer temperatures are expected to stick around this weekend, though with some precipitation to get things started.

A system with some light rain moved into the area in the overnight hours, leaving some showers in the north and west suburbs to start Saturday off.

Temperatures are hovering in the mid 50s to start off the day, with temperatures expected to steadily rise into the late afternoon to early evening hours, with highs in the mid 70s.

Cloud cover and moderate winds are anticipated to stick around for much of the day, leading into possible thunderstorms beginning Saturday evening.

There is a risk of severe weather potentially impacting the Chicago area in the overnight hours heading into Sunday, as an approaching system from the northwest could bring winds up to 60 miles per hour and damaging hail.

Storms are then expected to clear by the mid-morning hours, leading into what is expected to be a summer-like day on Sunday, with temperatures climbing into the low-to-mid 80s.

From there, another system of showers and thunderstorms is expected to move into the region in the evening hours, with precipitation likely affecting the area into Monday.

Temperatures are then expected to be more seasonal next week, with highs mostly in the mid-to-upper 60s before another system of rain is anticipated to move in next weekend.