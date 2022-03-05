Chicago Forecast: Major Warm-Up, Windy Start to Weekend

Chicago is getting a glimpse of spring this weekend with temperatures nearing 70 degrees on Saturday accompanied by some strong winds.

Saturday will likely warm up into the mid-to-upper 60s throughout the day with partly sunny skies until a chance for rain and storms by evening and overnight, according to the latest forecast models.

Temperatures are set to drop slightly Sunday to the low-to-mid 50s and will likely fall throughout the day with the possibility for rain and snow by the evening and night.

As clouds move in Sunday, the Chicago area could see some thunderstorms turning severe, especially farther west of the city.

A cold front is expected to move through the Chicago area to start the work week Monday with a high of the upper 30s, accompanied by a mix of rain and snow.

By Tuesday, the area will likely be dry with highs in the low to mid-40s, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.