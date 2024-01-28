Chicago Forecast: Light rain, fog in morning leads into cloudy afternoon

It's been a while since those in the Chicago area have seen the sun, and unfortunately that won't be changing Sunday as residents finish up their weekend.

Sunday begins with some light rain and patchy fog in areas mostly to the south and east of Chicago, with the latter continuing into today after affecting much of the region on Saturday afternoon and evening.

Though some parts of the area are likely seeing some precipitation to start their days, most of Sunday is expected to be dry, a much-needed reprieve as a combination of rainfall and large amounts of snow and ice melting have caused flooding on some of the area's waterways.

After over a week of flooding concerns for Wilmington residents near the Kankakee River, a flood warning has been canceled after waters receded to 5.5 feet, a full 10 feet lower than its level on Friday evening.

The last remaining flood warning in effect for areas near the Illinois River is set to expire at 9 a.m.

As for temperatures on Sunday, Chicagoans can expect similar conditions to Saturday, with highs in the upper 30s alongside overcast skies.

Temperatures will stay mostly steady on Sunday, with evening lows dropping to the low 30s in what is likely to be a dry night.

The sunshine is likely to finally return on Monday, with partly sunny skies and highs expected to reach the low 40s.

Despite a pleasant daytime forecast for Monday, a system approaching that evening may bring a mix of rain and snow that would impact the region on Tuesday morning.