Chicago forecast: Intermittent showers and thunderstorms with warm, humid temperatures

With the NASCAR Chicago Street Race finally here after nearly a year of anticipation, event organizers were likely imagining a picture-perfect summer day, with the opportunity to showcase stock cars zooming past a sun-glistened skyline for the first time.

Those conditions are not expected this weekend however, as Chicago starts off Saturday with cloudy skies and muggy conditions, which are expected to persist for much of the day.

After parts of the Chicago area received some rainfall overnight, precipitation has since tapered off in the morning hours while leaving behind cloud cover and humidity.

Although the day will be far from a wash-out, with several dry spells anticipated throughout Saturday, intermittent and scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to impact the region.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Warm and humid temperatures are anticipated to stick around for much of the daytime, with high temperatures likely in the mid 80s.

Later on in the day, there is a marginal risk for severe weather as the evening hours approach, though this risk is most likely confined to areas south of I-80.

The threat for severe storms is most significant in parts of central and southern Illinois, though southern counties in the region, such as Kankakee, Grundy and Kendall could potentially see strong storms in the early-to-mid evening hours.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 60s this evening as scattered showers and storms are likely to resume across the area, though most of the Chicago area is not anticipated to see severe weather.

Cooler temperatures are then anticipated for Sunday, though precipitation is expected to stick around for another day.

Alongside highs in the upper 70s, more scattered showers are expected throughout the day, with a slight chance of a thunderstorm.