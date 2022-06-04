Chicago Forecast: Increasing Clouds, Showers on Radar Saturday

Chicagoans might have a chance to enjoy some summer-like weather this weekend, though rain showers will continue on and off over the next two days.

Saturday has begun with warm conditions and low-to-mid 70-degree temperatures, as the possibility of showers moves in during the late morning to early afternoon hours, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists.

Once the rain gives way, it'll likely be clear for a little while. But rain is possible again in the late evening, though severe weather isn't expected.

The Chicago area should see a wide range of temperatures Saturday - likely in the 60s near the lake and in the 80s farther south. Highs arounds the city will be in the low 70s.

Sunday will be similar in a way, with more rain in the forecast.

A few showers will be possible in the morning and afternoon. Temperatures, however, will slightly rise, with a high of 80 degrees expected. More rain will likely arrive in the nighttime hours, with isolated thunderstorms also possible.

The rainy pattern will persist for quite a while after that.

The work week will begin with showers expected throughout the majority of the day Monday, as well as possible thunderstorms.

While Tuesday will likely be clear, more rain could arrive Wednesday. Once that round of showers ends, dry conditions will be on tap for several days.