Chicago Forecast: Humid, warm conditions with rain winding down in AM

After three consecutive days of tornadic activity approaching the Chicago area, rainfall is expected to finally subside in the mid-morning hours on Saturday, accompanied by humid conditions.

While the severe weather threat for the Chicago area moved east of the region just after 10 p.m. on Friday, showers persisted through the overnight hours, with heavy rainfall continuing to fall south of I-80.

Skies are then expected to clear with some sunshine peaking through in the late morning hours, making way for warm, humid conditions for much of the day, with temperatures climbing into the mid 80s.

Although not expected to be severe, some isolated thunderstorms could make their way into the Chicago area by the mid-afternoon hours, likely impacting some areas between 2 and 6 p.m.

Skies are expected to clear once again by the early evening hours, leading into a dry overnight with temperatures in the mid 60s as humidity drops.

Sunday is anticipated to be mostly dry, with less humidity and stronger winds, as gusts of up to 30 miles per hour are expected.

Non-severe showers and storms are possible later on in the day on Sunday, with temperatures likely in the mid 80s.

Additionally wildfire smoke and haze from western Canada is expected to continue spreading southeast throughout the day and into Sunday, resulting in poor air quality.

Individuals with respiratory issues are advised to limit outdoor activities.

Wildfire smoke/haze will spread southeast this afternoon thru tonight & persist into Sunday. Resulting poor air quality may be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Limit prolonged outdoor activity if you have a chronic respiratory issue. More Info: https://t.co/BM1o3XYSBq. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/VVR85zETVk — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 15, 2023

From there, average summer-like days are expected on Monday and Tuesday, as partly cloudy skies accompany temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s before another chance of rain moves into the area on Wednesday.