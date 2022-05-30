Chicago Forecast: Hot and Windy Monday, Storms Rolling in Tuesday

It's a warm and windy day out in Chicago for Memorial Day, with high temperatures expected around 90 degrees.

The weather bodes well for beaches in the city, which just opened back up to the public on Friday. However, while it may be hot outside, hit may be too cool to swim. As of Monday, the water temperature of Lake Michigan was recorded at 53 degrees.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, cold-water immersion can create a condition called “immersion hypothermia,” which can conduct heat away from the body up to 25 times faster than air.

Hypothermia can occur at some level in any water that is below 70 degrees, according to NIOSH.

Tuesday, the humidity will kick in and temperatures will remain warm, with a high of 88, but showers and storms are expected to develop in the late afternoon and early evening.

According to the the Storm Prediction Center, forecast models show a Marginal to Slight risk for severe weather, with the biggest threats being damaging winds up to 60 miles-per-hour, along with large hail and an isolated tornado.