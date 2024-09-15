Chicago Forecast: Hot and dry conditions with mostly sunny skies

Though the autumnal equinox is just a week away, those in the Chicago area are likely still feeling like it's the middle of the summer, with Sunday's weather doing little to change that.

After a toasty Saturday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures that hovered in the mid-to-upper 80s, Sunday will bring more of the same conditions.

Temperatures are already in the mid 70s for many waking up in the mid-morning hours across the region, with the mercury expected into the mid-to-late afternoon hours.

While temperatures near 90 degrees are possible in much of the area, those closer to the Lake Michigan shoreline will experience cooler temperatures.

Winds will also not be much of a factor on Sunday, with east-southeast breezes at five to 10 miles per hour likely.

Temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s are anticipated overnight along with clear skies, though Monday will bring similar conditions with temperatures near 90 degrees and dry conditions.

There remains to be no rain in the 10-day forecast, with an abnormally dry and warm September continuing through the next week.