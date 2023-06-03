Chicago Forecast: Hot and Breezy With Mostly Sunny Skies, Air Quality Alert in Effect

The Chicago area has been quickly introduced to summer-like temperatures as the unofficial start of the season is officially past us, and this weekend looks to be no different.

Temperatures are hovering in the upper 60s during the mid-morning hours alongside sunny skies, with temperatures expected to steadily climb into the mid-afternoon as some cloud cover develops.

High temperatures are expected to reach the high 80s for much of the Chicago area, with cooler conditions along Lake Michigan.

Those outside will certainly feel a summer breeze as well, with northeast winds at 10 to 20 miles per hour expected throughout the day.

While the temperatures will make many want to spend time outside and perhaps get to the pool or water park, poor air quality from previous days in the week will persist into Saturday,

An air quality alert is in effect for the entire Chicago area until midnight, with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency declaring the day an "air pollution action day," when ozone and/or particulate levels are at or above the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" in the air quality index.

Precipitation is not expected on Saturday, as temperatures will drop into the low 60s during the overnight hours.

Conditions for the 2023 Bank of America Chicago 13.1 are expected to be pleasant, with sunny skies and temperatures likely in the mid 60s by race time.

Highs are expected to reach the low 80s tomorrow, with temperatures expected to stay in the 80s on Monday before cloud cover moves in on Tuesday with slightly cooler temperatures.