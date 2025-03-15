Chicago Forecast: High wind warning takes effect on cloudy, warm day ahead of cooldown

St. Patrick's Day celebrations are here in Chicago, but those attending Saturday morning's Chicago River dyeing should be prepared for extremely gusty winds that have persisted from overnight storms.

A high wind warning officially takes effect for the Chicago area at 7 a.m., remaining in place until 12 p.m., when another wind advisory will be in place until 5 p.m. this afternoon.

After near record-high temperatures Friday, daytime temperatures remain well above average on Saturday, with highs reaching into the low-to-mid 60s.

While temperatures are likely to stay steady in the low 60s for much of the day, winds will be the primary element to prepare for if you're spending time outdoors Saturday.

For the duration of the high wind warning, which covers the 10 a.m. start time of the Chicago River dyeing, gusts of up to 60 miles per hour are expected, with sustained winds ranging from 25 to 35 miles per hour.

As of 7:15 a.m. Saturday, almost 7,900 ComEd customers in Illinois remained without power, though many of the outages are north and west of the Chicago area.

Within the region, many of the remaining outages are concentrated in Kane County and surrounding western suburbs, with hundreds of outages reported on the North Shore in Lake County as well.

Though the high wind warning will expire at 12 p.m., gusty conditions are forecasted to continue, with wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour anticipated during this afternoon's wind advisory.

The afternoon wind advisory will coincide with the Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade, which is slated to step off downtown at 12 p.m.

While high winds and above average temperatures will dominate much of Saturday, a significant but brief cooldown follows the dangerous winds in the Chicago area.

Rain showers are likely to begin to develop Saturday night, which is expected to transition into snow by Sunday morning.

The mercury is anticipated to drop into the low 30s, creating cold enough conditions for snow accumulation on grass and elevated surfaces.

Skies are likely to clear by Sunday afternoon, but highs aren't expected to exceed the low 40s as northwesterly winds of up to 25 miles per hour are possible.

The temperature whiplash continues into next week, with highs back in the mid 50s on Monday and in the mid-to-upper 60s by Tuesday.