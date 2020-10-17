Chicago Forecast: Gusty Winds, Mostly Cloudy Skies Expected Saturday

The Chicago area will see a brief warm-up on Saturday, as warmer temperatures will be accompanied by gusty winds and mostly cloudy skies.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for all of northeastern Illinois and parts of northwest Indiana on Saturday, with gusts between 40 and 50 miles per hour expected throughout the day.

Those gusty winds out of the south will help to warm the area up into the mid-to-upper 60s, a departure from the fall-like temperatures that have been in place for several days.

Unfortunately for warm weather lovers, those temperatures won’t stick around for long. Beginning Saturday night, scattered showers will begin to move into the area, and after midnight temperatures will slowly begin to drop throughout the day Sunday.

That snap of colder air will remain in place for several days, according to current forecast models, with high temperatures only reaching into the low-50s in most locations.