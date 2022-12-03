Chicago Forecast: Gusty Morning Leads Into Brisk, Mostly Sunny Day

After overnight hours that saw much of the Chicago area under a wind advisory that expires Saturday morning, below freezing temperatures and sunny skies are on the way to start off the weekend.

Wind gusts up to 45 mph were seen across much of the Chicago area Saturday morning, with a wind advisory in 15 area counties set to expire at 9 a.m.

While skies will mostly clear and sunshine is expected to be prominent on Saturday, temperatures will not at all reflect the sunshine.

Highs will struggle to climb out of the upper 20s on Saturday afternoon, with wind chills dipping into the teens for much of the day and highs staying in the upper 20s. Saturday's low is forecasted at 21 degrees.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Though some slight cloud cover is anticipated through much of the afternoon hours on Saturday, no precipitation is in the forecast to start the weekend.

Precipitation is forecasted to avoid the Chicago area again on Sunday, with temperatures expected to rise a bit, bringing conditions back up to seasonal averages in the low 40s.

From there, forecast models show clouds moving back into the area to start the week, with temperatures hovering in the high 30s to lower 40s.

By Thursday morning, models from the NBC 5 Storm Team show potential for a wintry mix, with precipitation staying possible through next weekend. Rain and snow are both possible in that system.