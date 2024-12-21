Chicago Forecast: Frigid temperatures, mostly sunny skies

After a couple of rounds of snow showers impacted the Chicago area late this week, residents across the region are waking up to frigid temperatures Saturday in what will likely be the coldest day for the rest of 2024.

Temperatures are merely in the mid-teens to start off Saturday, with wind chill values hovering around single digits in parts of the area.

While the mercury will rise a little, high temperatures are not anticipated to eclipse the mid 20s, with Saturday's highs likely to be felt in the mid-afternoon hours.

Winds from the north are expected to vary from five to 10 miles per hour, bringing an additional chill to already freezing temperatures.

Some additional cloud cover will make its way into the area by the evening hours, with overnight lows once again dropping into the mid-teens alongside light winds.

Temperatures will warm up a bit for Sunday, with highs back around freezing, though winds from the south at 10 to 20 miles per hour are expected.

From there, highs at the start of the week are likely to rebound to the low 40s, with high temperatures hovering in the 40s throughout next week, posing warmer than average temperatures for late December.