Chicago Forecast: Frigid temperatures, mostly sunny skies to start weekend

After blistering cold temperatures moved their way into the Chicago area earlier this week, the freezing conditions are sticking around as the holiday weekend gets underway.

Temperatures are in the high teens to start out the morning, with western winds throughout the day ranging from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Though the mercury will rise a little bit as the day goes on, those heading outdoors Saturday shouldn't expect any balmy conditions, with highs only approaching the mid 20s.

From there, temperatures will fall back into the mid-teens in the overnight hours, leading to expected similar conditions on Sunday.

Sunny skies are likely to stick around to close out the weekend tomorrow, with highs once again only reaching the mid-to-upper 20s.

The cold, dry conditions are expected to persist through much of the upcoming week, with highs only approaching the upper 30s at its warmest, which is anticipated along with cloudy skies on Wednesday.

Though temperatures are expected to remain frigid for the next week, the region looks poised to avoid snowfall in the coming days.