Chicago Forecast: Flash flood warning in effect for parts of area into early afternoon before showers dissipate

After an overcast and mostly dry Saturday, Chicago-area residents are waking up to dreary skies and a very rainy morning on Sunday, with a flash flood warning in effect for parts of the area.

We are seeing rain rates nearing 1 inch per hour within a band of showers moving through Chicago at this time. This has prompted the Flash Flood Warning until 1:30 PM CDT.



Do NOT drive through flooded roads, find an alternate route. #ILwx https://t.co/TryGrbIqyC — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) September 17, 2023

The warning is in effect for parts of Cook and DuPage counties until 1:30 p.m. this afternoon, as rainfall rates are expected to stay steady until then.

Sunday morning starts off a bit on the cooler side as well, with temperatures in the low 60s and without much room to get warmer, with highs expected to be in the mid-to-upper 60s for much of the area.

Despite the widespread downpour to start the day, rainfall is expected to dissipate by the afternoon, with even a chance of sunshine peaking through in the late afternoon to early evening hours.

From there, temperatures are expected to drop into the mid 50s by the overnight hours, with a mostly cloudy but likely dry night on the way.

Monday highs are likely to be in the low 70s, beginning a gradual stretch of warming temperatures throughout next week that could end with 80-degree highs on Thursday and Friday.