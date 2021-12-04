Chicago Forecast: Dry Saturday Expected, With Big Changes on the Way Next Week

Saturday will start out with foggy conditions in many locations, and although things are expected to stay dry, some big changes are coming in the forecast next week.

Before the Chicago area gets to that point, Saturday has dawned with a dense fog advisory in effect for numerous communities in the southern suburbs.

That fog is expected to dissipate by late morning, paving the way for dry conditions and highs in the low-40s, according to forecast models.

Things will begin to change overnight, as a new weather system moves into the area from the west. Early Sunday will see rain in the western and southern suburbs, but a mixed precipitation could fall in Chicago and in areas to the north of the city.

By late morning, that mixed precipitation will turn to all rain, and the area will see on-and-off rain for most of the day Sunday. High temperatures are expected to be warmer than average on Sunday, rising into the upper-40s.

As the weather system moves out of the area, things will dry out Monday, but much cooler temperatures will be on the docket, with highs only rising to around the freezing mark to start the new work week.

Another weather system will then enter the area Tuesday, and the cooler air will likely lead to snow showers across the region. Highs are only expected to reach the upper-20s or perhaps the low-30s on Tuesday, with snowy conditions expected.

The rest of the week will likely see temps still in the 30s, according to extended forecast models.