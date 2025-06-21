Chicago Forecast: Dangerous heat, humidity moves in with heavy winds

After a couple of days of seasonal temperatures, a significant wave of dangerous heat and humidity moves into the Chicago area on Saturday and is poised to impact the region into next week.
The heat is felt early, with temperatures in the low 80s during the mid-morning hours across the area, with humidity already up to 79%.
Winds are expected to pick up throughout the day as the mercury rises into the late afternoon hours, with highs reaching the mid 90s.
The oppressive heat is forecasted to hover over the Chicago area through at least Monday evening, with some areas possibly seeing dangerous heat into Tuesday as well.
There will be little relief in the evening hours this weekend, with low temperatures only falling to around or just below 80 degrees as humidity levels remain stable.
Gusty winds on Saturday are expected to add to the discomfort outdoors, with gusts as high as 45 miles per hour possible in areas around and north of Chicago, creating a "blast furnace" effect.
Throughout the next three days, peak heat indices throughout the region are expected to reach around 105 degrees, with minimal relief along the shores of Lake Michigan.
The extent of the heat leaves little variance across the Chicago area, with daytime high heat indices expected to reach the triple digits on each of the next three days across all parts of the region.
While desert climate cities such as Phoenix, Arizona and Las Vegas, Nevada routinely see higher air temperatures than what Chicago will experience with this heat wave, those cities' lack of humidity allows temperatures to significantly decrease at night, which will not happen in Chicago this weekend.
In addition to high humidity, residents within the city will also feel extra nighttime heat due to the urban heat island effect, in which concrete, asphalt and large buildings radiate heat absorbed during the day at night.
The abnormally warm overnight temperatures, which are close to daytime highs for this time of year, limit the body's ability cool down and prepare for the next day's heat without access to air conditioning.
Though the heat could stretch into Tuesday in parts of the region, chances for rain in the area return mid-week, coinciding with a drop in high temperatures.
There are currently forecasted possibilities of thunderstorms several days next week, though more on the timing and severity of the storms will become clear as the date approaches.