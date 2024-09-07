Chicago Weather

Chicago Forecast: Cooler temperatures continue alongside breezy conditions, sunny skies

By NBC Chicago Staff

Chicago skyline of skyscrapers and Ferris Wheel with sun shining in the background and white fleece flowering plants in the foreground, seen from the Navy Pier in Chicago, Illinois, USA.

After being thrown into a true taste of fall on Friday, the Chicago area is still feeling like the season ahead on Saturday morning, with chilly temperatures and bright skies in much of the area.

Temperatures are in the low-to-mid 50s in the mid-morning hours for much of the region, with the mercury reaching 52 degrees early this morning at O'Hare International Airport, the coldest reading there since early June.

Things will warm up as the day goes on, albeit slightly, with highs likely in the mid 60s with cooler temperatures expected near Lake Michigan.

Though much of the region is waking up to bright and breezy conditions, those in Northwest Indiana may have seen some morning showers alongside the cooler temperatures.

While temperatures will climb into the mid 60s, northerly winds with gusts of up to 25 miles per hour are expected, leading to a high swim risk for all Lake Michigan beaches.

The chilly conditions will stick around overnight, with lows falling into the upper 40s ahead of a warmer Sunday on deck for the Chicago Bears season opener.

Mostly sunny skies are anticipated for Sunday, with highs in the lower-to-mid 70s, leading to a picture-perfect day for Week 1 football at Soldier Field.

After the weekend wraps up, it will likely start to feel like the heart of summer once again, with highs climbing back into the 80s next week, with warmer high temperatures forecasted as the week progresses.

Highs could reach close to 90 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday before a slight cooldown heading into next weekend.

