Chicago Forecast: Cooler temperatures, cloudy skies ahead of Sunday rain

Cooler temperatures and cloudy skies are anticipated in the Chicago area Saturday after a summer-like Friday preceded some scattered thunderstorms overnight.

Light rain from the early morning has mostly tapered off, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 40s for much of the Chicago area in the mid-morning.

While sunshine isn't expected Saturday, those spending time outdoors should expect the mercury to rise a little, with temperatures reaching near 60 degrees by the late afternoon.

Winds are not likely to be as much of a factor as they were in the area Friday, with winds of five to 10 miles per hour from the north-northwest forecasted throughout the day.

Skies are likely to remain mostly cloudy heading into the evening, with temperatures gradually dropping back into the 40s overnight.

More rain is on the way for Easter Sunday, with precipitation likely developing in the late morning to early afternoon. Conditions on Sunday will be similar to Saturday, though slightly cooler, with highs in the upper 50s while temperatures will remain cooler near the lakefront.

Easterly wind gusts tomorrow evening of up to 25 miles per hour are also possible, leading into another cloudy and windy day on Monday.

Temperatures are expected to warm from there, with forecasted highs back in the mid 70s by the middle of next week.