Chicago Forecast: Cooler Temperatures, Clear Skies on Tap for Chicago This Week

Chicago saw a pleasant Sunday with expectations of a cooler, clear work week starting Monday.

According to current weather models, the Chicago area will likely see clear skies for the most of the work week, with the first chance for rain Friday evening.

With likely sunny skies, temperatures are expected to stay cooler Monday with highs in the low to mid-80s, cooler by the lakefront.

The sun should remain out Tuesday with below average temperatures, highs in the low to mid-70s and cooler traveling toward the lake.

By Friday, temperatures will begin climbing a bit, with highs likely in the mid-80s, but a slight chance of rain does linger in the forecast for Friday evening. That should clear quickly however, and sunshine is expected to return to the area by Saturday.